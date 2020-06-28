Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal: Ceballos strikes late to send Gunners through to semis

London, June 28: Dani Ceballos scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday (June 28).
Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty appeared set to be the only goal at Bramall Lane on the evening, only for a largely forgettable game to explode into life in the closing stages.
Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United (aet): Skipper Maguire books FA Cup semi-final spot
Sead Kolasinac's poor clearance struck team-mate Shkodran Mustafi to inadvertently tee up David McGoldrick for an 87th-minute equaliser, seemingly sending the all-Premier League tie into extra time.
However, substitute Ceballos beat Dean Henderson with a low shot from a tight angle to secure a July trip to Wembley for Mikel Arteta's side.
⌛️ 90 minutes on the clock— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020
🏆 A semi-final at stake
𝗡𝗼𝗯𝗼𝗱𝘆 does cup drama like The Arsenal.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/Fwwsw0nmwC