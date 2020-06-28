Football
Sheffield United 1-2 Arsenal: Ceballos strikes late to send Gunners through to semis

By Rob Lancaster
Ceballos_cropped

London, June 28: Dani Ceballos scored a stoppage-time winner as Arsenal reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday (June 28).

Nicolas Pepe's first-half penalty appeared set to be the only goal at Bramall Lane on the evening, only for a largely forgettable game to explode into life in the closing stages.

Norwich City 1-2 Manchester United (aet): Skipper Maguire books FA Cup semi-final spot

Sead Kolasinac's poor clearance struck team-mate Shkodran Mustafi to inadvertently tee up David McGoldrick for an 87th-minute equaliser, seemingly sending the all-Premier League tie into extra time.

However, substitute Ceballos beat Dean Henderson with a low shot from a tight angle to secure a July trip to Wembley for Mikel Arteta's side.

Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
