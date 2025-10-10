Two Massive ONE World Title Clashes Announced for ONE Fight Night 38

BM Birla Cup: Jaipur Polo Team makes their way into the semi-finals

IND vs WI: Hum Jeet Gayee! Shubman Gill wins Toss for the 1st Time as India Captain, Gambhir and Bumrah reaction go Viral

Life on Wheels: Navigating the Mental Health Journey and Challenges After Becoming Wheelchair-Dependent

IPL 2026 Auction: Tentative Date Revealed, Venue, Retention Deadline - All You Need To Know

India Schedule, Squad for Sultan of Johor Cup: Uttam Singh appointed Captain; Check Full List of Matches, Players

France Not Intimidated By Argentina And Spain As World Cup Approaches, Says Saliba

ONE Friday Fights 128: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

Wales Experiences Painful 3-0 Defeat To England In Friendly Match At Wembley

Football South Korea vs Brazil Live Streaming: Schedule, Time, Where to Watch International Friendly Today? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 14:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

South Korea vs Brazil LIVE Streaming: Brazil are set to lock horns against South Korea in an international friendly match on Friday (October 10) in Seoul.

Under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil aim to bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in their last match. This result capped a patchy run where the Selecao have secured just two victories across their previous five outings. While struggling for consistency in the CONMEBOL qualifiers-where they finished fifth-Brazil remain one of the most talent-rich squads in world football.

Injury setbacks have ruled out key pillars such as goalkeeper Alisson (hamstring), winger Raphinha (hamstring), and defender Marquinhos. However, the return of Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid offers a significant boost. He is expected to lead the attack alongside Richarlison, Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes. Rising talent Igor Jesus of Nottingham Forest may also see minutes following strong club performances.

Managed by Hong Myung-bo, South Korea enter the clash riding a remarkable 16-match unbeaten streak. Their recent friendlies included a notable 2-0 win over the United States and a 2-2 draw with Mexico. The Taeguk Warriors have dominated their Asian qualification group and boast an unbroken World Cup participation record since 1986, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in 2002 and a round of 16 appearance in 2022.

Skipper Son Heung-min is in scintillating form, netting eight goals in nine MLS matches for LAFC this season. Defensive stalwart Kim Min-jae is expected to feature despite a recent shoulder concern, while Lee Kang-in adds creativity in midfield. Borussia Monchengladbach's Jens Castrop could earn a rare cap.

South Korea vs Brazil H2H Record

Brazil have historically dominated this fixture, winning seven of their eight meetings. Their most recent encounter saw a convincing 4-1 victory in the 2022 World Cup last-16. South Korea's sole success came in a 1-0 friendly triumph in 1999, adding a layer of motivation for the hosts as they aim to rewrite history.

Brazil vs South Korea Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where to Watch South Korea vs Brazil in Brazil?

Globo (TV), Globoplay (stream). The match will start at 8 am local time in Brazil.

Where to Watch the match in South Korea?

Coupang Play (stream) from 8 pm local time. The match will telecast on TV Chosun as well.

Where to Watch South Korea vs Brazil Friendly in UK?

No live coverage, kickoff at 12 pm BST

Where to Watch South Korea vs Brazil Friendly in Iran?

IRIB Varzesh will provide the live-streaming of the match in Iran.

Where to Watch South Korea vs Brazil Friendly in India?

No Telecast and No Live-Streaming, kickoff at 4:30 pm IST on Friday.

Where to Watch South Korea vs Brazil Friendly in USA?

There will be no broadcast or live-streaming in USA, the match starts at 7 am ET on Friday.