Football Spalletti Insists Juventus Can Still Compete For Scudetto Ahead Of Cremonese Match Luciano Spalletti is optimistic about Juventus's chances in the Scudetto race this season. With a recent victory and upcoming match against Cremonese, he aims to motivate the team to strive for the title. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luciano Spalletti is optimistic about Juventus' chances in the Scudetto race this season. As he prepares for his debut match against Cremonese, Spalletti takes over following Igor Tudor's departure after a poor run of results. Youth coach Massimo Brambilla led the team to a 3-1 victory over Udinese, leaving Juventus seventh in Serie A, six points behind Napoli.

Spalletti, who previously won the Scudetto with Napoli, believes Juventus should not settle for just a Champions League spot. "I hope we can get back and be involved in the race for the Scudetto," he stated at his introductory press conference. He emphasised aiming for the top and expressed confidence in the players' quality.

Dusan Vlahovic scored against Udinese but faces uncertainty with his contract ending soon. Speculation suggests Juventus might sell him in January. Spalletti hasn't decided on Vlahovic's future yet, saying, "With Vlahovic, it's easy. I have to talk to him." He praised Vlahovic's performance against Udinese as indicative of his intentions.

Kenan Yildiz is another player to watch for Juventus. He has matched Paul Pogba's record for most Serie A goals scored by a Juventus player before turning 21 during the three-points-for-a-win era. Yildiz could score in consecutive Serie A matches for the first time after netting against Udinese.

Cremonese are close behind Juventus in the standings after Federico Bonazzoli's two goals secured a 2-0 win over Genoa. Jamie Vardy also scored recently, marking his first goal for Cremonese in a draw with Atalanta. Vardy has netted three times in his last four home games across leagues.

Cremonese have had a strong start to their Serie A campaign, earning 14 points so far. This matches their best start when converting all results to three points per win since 1993-94. They boast a high shot conversion rate of 16.4%, which is double that of Juventus at 8%.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Despite Cremonese's impressive form, history favours Juventus in this matchup. The Bianconeri have never lost to Cremonese or Piacenza in Serie A, winning 12 and drawing four against both teams. Additionally, they remain unbeaten in their last eight first-half-of-the-season matches against promoted sides.

The Opta win probability gives Juventus a 60.3% chance of victory against Cremonese's 17.2%, with a draw at 22.5%. While Cremonese have converted 56% of their big chances this season, scoring nine out of 16 opportunities, they face a formidable opponent in Juventus.

Spalletti's arrival brings renewed hope for Juventus as they aim to climb up the Serie A table and challenge for the title once more. With key players like Vlahovic and Yildiz showing promise, Spalletti is focused on steering the team towards success this season.