Three much-anticipated deals those failed to materialise this summer

Bengaluru, Sep 2: The summer transfer window of 2021 finally wrapped up on midnight Tuesday (August 31) and it was nothing but an exciting end to what proved to be one of the most eventful transfer windows in recent history of football.
A number of mega-deals took place during the course of the shopping window while there were also some deals that took everyone by surprise.
Biggest names of the game such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos, Romelu Lukaku, Raphael Varane and many more moved to new clubs while the deadline day also saw some huge deals taking place involving players like Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez.
Over the course of the transfer window, we also witnessed some long-drawn transfer sagas and while some of those ended in transfers, some also failed to materialize. In this article, we will take a look at three of such much-anticipated and much-discussed deals those did not go through this summer.
Jules Kounde to Chelsea from Sevilla
Chelsea have improved significantly since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club following the dismissal of Frank Lampard and the German manager also took the Blues to Champions League success last campaign.
It seemed pretty evident from the very start of the transfer window that the European champions mean business as they invested as much as £97.5 million to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club from Inter Milan.
Experienced keeper Marcus Bettinelli also joined on a free transfer while Saul Niguez was loaned in on the deadline day. The Blues also did well to offload a number of fringe players and recoup most of the money they spent.
However, they failed to sign their primary defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla and saw a number of their approaches for the Frenchman turned down by the Spanish giants.
Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain probably had one of the best ever transfer windows ever experienced by any club in Europe this time out. The French giants signed four superstars of the game Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma on free transfers while the likes of Danilo Pereira, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes also joined the club.
However, their exceptional business this summer could have taken a blow if the Parisian club did not hold firm under severe interest in Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid.
With the French superstar seemingly desperate to make his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu and with just one year remaining in his deal, rejecting Los Blancos' €200 million bid shows how desperate PSG are to keep their strong squad and challenge for the Champions League.
Mbappe could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer unless he decides to sign a new deal at Parc des Princes and that would be a severe financial blow for the club.
Harry Kane to Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur
Even before the start of the transfer window, it was obvious that Harry Kane along with his international teammate Jack Grealish were the absolute priorities of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
The Premier League champions did not find it much difficult to sort out a deal for Grealish but Spurs as always showed that they are difficult to negotiate with. Despite Kane putting in a transfer request, Daniel Levy showed his resilience and did not agree to lower his valuation of £150 million for the England skipper.
Eventually, Kane had to come out in public that he remains committed to Spurs and will be at the club for this season at least while Manchester City did not sign an alternative to Kane. The striker now aged 28, might have regrets over signing a six-year deal back in 2018 and that too without any release clause.