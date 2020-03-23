Three players Bayern Munich should sell in the Summer

Bengaluru, March 23: Bayern Munich have had a mixed time this season. Niko Kovac started the season well however slowly lost touch and eventually was sacked when the team was drifting far behind rivals in the Bundesliga.
However, fast forward to four months, his assistant Hans-Dieter Flick being the interim boss seems to have revolutionized the side despite immense injury issues.
The Defending winners now sit top of the league table and also reached the champions league quarter-final stage beating Chelsea in the process before the apparent suspension of the Bundesliga due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Football may have stopped momentarily but in the meantime, this will be the perfect opportunity for the management to analyse the squad for next season. So, here we take a look at such three names whom the side should cut loose ahead of the next season:
Mickael Cuisance
The central midfielder joined the champions just last season however has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far. The emerging midfielder left Borussia Monchengladbach because of lack of game-time.
However, in his new side, he has found even more challenging to break into the first-team. He has played only 407 minutes of football since joining his new club, assisting twice. It's clear to point out now that his development looks to have standstill, and Flick has not preferred him much in his system. At just 20 years of age, he needs to play regular football and in the Summer he may push for a transfer elsewhere, either on loan or on a permanent deal.
Sven Ulreich
The German joined the side in 2015 and was immense during Neuer's injury in 2017-18 campaign. But he has been an understudy mostly in Bayern colours. However, that too is likely to be changed in Summer as Bayern have roped in Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel for the next season. It is almost impossible for him to break into the team next season and logically given his calibre, he should not be a third choice keeper either. He is surely to move in Summer and he should not be short of suitors. The German keeper could easily be a first-choice keeper for any mid-table or lower-tier Premier League or Bundesliga outfit.
Jerome Boateng
The German defender was massively linked with a move in Summer as well in winter. However, no clubs could agree on a fee. But it proved to lucky for the Bavarians, who suffered a huge injury crisis in the defensive department. Boateng during the pressure proved to be one of their best players. However, the ageing defender is still likely to leave in Summer as Bayern are unlikely to hand him a new deal which is set to end after next season. Bayern are to start their transition in the defensive department hence Boateng is likely to be sold.