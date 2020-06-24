Three Premier League clubs that should look to sign wantaway Southampton midfielder

Bengaluru, June 24: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been strongly linked with an exit from Southampton in recent weeks and Ralph Hasenhüttl stripping him off the captaincy came as a significant indication that the Saints have conceded that they will lose their star midfield dynamo this summer. The 24-year-old goes out of contract next summer and has already refused to sign a new deal.
A club such as Southampton simply cannot afford to lose one of their best players for nothing especially with the impact of Covid 19 already hitting them in the pocket and likely to do so for at least a few more months. Therefore, it is pretty evident that the South Coast club will be looking to sell the Danish international this summer and should not find it hard to attract suitors for the 24-year-old. Here are three Premier League clubs who should make a move for the Dane.
Tottenham Hotspur
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been strongly linked with Hojbjerg in recent months and have reportedly made their first move as well. Although Spurs' opening offer for the Dane has been right-away rejected by Southampton for being too low, the North London club are very much likely to make an improved offer.
Among the big boys of English football, Spurs are arguably in the most desperate position to revamp their midfield ranks. With Tanguy Ndombele failing to impress Mourinho despite his enormous talent, an all-action midfielder like Hojbjerg would be a good piece of addition to Mourinho's side. The 24-year-old has the defensive awareness Mourinho wants in his midfielders and at the same time, he has Premier League experience.
Manchester City
Manchester City have been the dominating force in English football over the last decade especially under Pep Guardiola. However, with skipper David Silva set to depart at the end of the season and another veteran Fernandinho already being 35 years of age and having a contract until the next summer, Guardiola must look to bolster his midfield in order to find the similar recipe for success in years to come.
Creativity wise, he will have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva but there are not too many options for him in the Fernandinho role. Ilkay Gundogan and Rodri both have impressed this season but the Cityzens could still do with another midfielder who will offer tenacity more than creativity.
In Hojbjerg, City will get exactly that sort of a player and someone Guardiola knows for a long time since his Bayern Munich days and even mentioned the talented midfielder in his biography Pep Confidential.
Arsenal
This has been an up and down season for Arsenal. They started the season on a poor note under Unai Emery but saw a significant improvement in their form following the appointment of Mikel Arteta. However, it is pretty much evident that the Gunners lack quality, as well as depth in most areas of the team and centre midfield, is one of them.
Hojbjerg would be a welcome addition to the Gunners' midfield and would potentially walk into the starting XI of Arteta ahead of the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. Arsenal are seemingly looking to bolster their midfield ranks with the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid but if they look for further additions, Hojbjerg is a player Arteta should definitely go for.