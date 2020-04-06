Thuram could be a good addition to Klopp’s line-up

Bengaluru, April 6: For the past four years, Anfield has been a known place for some of the continent’s most coveted blockbuster names under Jurgen Klopp and that is likely to follow in the upcoming Summer also.
Liverpool have shown dominance in every front this year but Klopp would surely likely to add more depth to the side. The Reds have propelled a devastating front three with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but they need some support.
Neither Minamino nor Origi is quite of the quality to be leading the central line so Jurgen Klopp may be keen to add a versatile attacker to his side this summer who can operate both out wide and up front.
During the recent postponement of football due to the ongoing pandemic the Reds management surely is looking at the next array of talent. Despite linking with high profile talents like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho, there could also be a few unheard-of prospects available in the market and that might interest Sporting director Michael Edwards who orchestrated some of the best deals in the club’s history.
Keeping all that in mind, French World Cup winner Lilliam Thuram's son Marcus Thuram could be such a name who could attract the Reds. Liverpool reportedly have been keeping their tabs open for the Borussia Monchengladbach striker although they will have to deal with the player’s representative – Italian-born Dutch super-agent Mino Raiola. The report further suggests that the striker could cost the Merseyside club in the region of €50m.
Thuram's number this season
The French started his career in the lower leagues in France but was signed by the Bundesliga side this season where he has been outstanding this season. At just 22 years of age, the young forward already looks to have a sheer amount of potential and can play anywhere across the frontline. His goal scoring feat also indicates that he is a strong finisher of the ball. The 22-year-old has played 25 Bundesliga fixtures this season and has six goals and eight assists to showcase his talent. His overall stats of the game also seems to be effective with him making 2.3 key dribbles and almost two shots on goal every game.
How would he fit in at Liverpool?
Thuram could be an effective backup of Firmino however with a different approach. Thuram is more direct towards goal and has a better physical presence than any of the attacking options at Anfield and having him in the side would hand Klopp to twerk the formation if needed.
His huge 6ft 4in build-up coupled with his pace and skill makes him a dangerous attacker whether deployed out wide or down the middle. Moreover, he is accustomed to playing with the same pressing system under Marcos Rose as well in Gladbach which could be a bonus aspect for his adaptation under Klopp.