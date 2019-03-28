Australia great Cahill confirms retirement

Bengaluru, March 28: Socceroos great Tim Cahill has confirmed his retirement from all forms of the game.
Australia's all-time leading goalscorer had quit international duty last year, but continued playing for Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC.
Former Everton midfielder Cahill, though, will not be seeking another contract and will retire at the age of 39.
Cahill instead plans to take the first steps towards becoming a coach, although he is also exploring alternative options.
"No, I'm an old man now in football years," Cahill told Optus Sport when asked if he would play on.
"I'd love to keep playing, you know 39, had a great stint for six months in India.
"But I'm interested in TV, going to start my A Licence and spend quality time with my family and chill out for a bit.
"It was amazing to play in four big continents. I had a great career and I'm really thankful.
"I’m someone that massively respects the game and I'll take my time to learn more.
"Coaching is something that's definitely going to be on the horizon."
Cahill, who last played competitive international match during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, played for clubs including Millwall, Melbourne City, New York Red Bulls and Shanghai Shenhua during his career, while he scored 56 times in 226 Premier League appearances for Everton.
He hit 50 goals in 108 international appearances, scored his country's first-ever World Cup goal in 2014 and fired Australia to glory at the 2015 Asian Cup at home where they beat South Korea 2-1 in the final in front of a capacity crowd at Sydney's Olympic Park Stadium.
At the club level, Cahill is perhaps best known for his time at Everton, where he spent eight seasons and became one of the Premier League's most dangerous goal-scorers.
(With inputs from OPTA)