Tottenham can win Champions League: Harry Kane

London, November 2: Harry Kane said Tottenham can win the Champions League after they blew away Real Madrid.
"Definitely, why not? We're not going to get too ahead of ourselves but we've got to believe," the England striker said as reported by talksports.
"Four games in, we've qualified and we've got a good chance of finishing top. I think everyone doubted us at the start of the group stage but for us, of course you've got to believe.
"But there's a long way to go. We've played well in the last four games against tough opposition so we've just got to keep going, keep improving."
Spurs face a difficult trip to Borussia Dortmund later this month before finishing at home to Apoel Nicosia, and a win in either fixture would guarantee them top spot.
Beating the top teams away from home has proven Tottenham's Achilles heel in recent months but Kane says overcoming Madrid can instil new confidence.
"Even in the Premier League it will give us big belief that we can go on and do good things," Kane said.
"Just against the bigger teams, especially away from home. Getting a draw at the Bernabeu was good and we've got to start doing that in the Premier League against the top-six sides.
"Of course winning the game against Liverpool (4-1 on October 22) helps. Man United was obviously disappointing for us, but we've got to build on this, build on this belief.
"It shows we can beat anyone on any day so it's just about getting that consistency."