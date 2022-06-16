Tottenham Hotspur want former Barcelona winger, a good deal?

Kolkata, June 16: Tottenham Hotspur have been pretty active in the transfer market already as it seems that Daniel Levy is more than prepared to back Antonio Conte following what he managed to achieve since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo midway through the last season.
Conte led the Lilywhites towards a fourth place finish bringing Champions League football back at the club.
The Lilywhites have already signed Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster this summer and have been strongly linked with a numbers of players from across the continent.
One such player to have been linked with them is former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu.
Deulofeu has plenty of history in the Premier League having formerly played for clubs like Everton and Watford in England. He has had a career of somewhat a journeyman and looks to be on the move this summer again.
The Spanish international had a decent last sesson at Udinese in Serie A having scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 34 league games. His impressive showings for the Serie A side has alerted a number of clubs across Europe including Spurs, Real Sociedad and Napoli.
A left footed forward with a fierce shot in his locker, Deulofeu is capable of playing on either flank as well as a false nine. It's unlikely that he will be a starter at Spurs though who have Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski on the flanks behind Harry Kane.
However, Steven Bergwijn looking destined for a move away this summer with Ajax linked with his services, Spurs could do with the signing of Deulofeu. However, they are also linked with a big-money move for Everton forward Richarlison who is similar to Deulofeu in terms of playing position.
If Spurs sign Richarlison, Deulofeu will be an unnecessary signing and the funds would be better used in other areas where they need reinforcements. Available for just 20 million euros, Deulofeu makes a lot of sense for Spurs in comparison to Richarlison who could cost almost thrice the fee.