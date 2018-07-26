Chelsea sign Green as back-up to Courtois and Caballero

London, July 26: Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Robert Green on a one-year deal as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.
Green, has had a long career in Premier League, having played for West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City, while also winning 12 international caps with England.
The 38-year-old had a similar role at Huddersfield last season and appeared to be considering retirement before Chelsea made a move to bring him in on a free transfer to bolster their options in goal.
While Green had been considering his future towards the end of his time at Huddersfield, Chelsea represented an opportunity he could not turn down.
"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours," he told the club's official website. "You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and then you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.
"It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can't wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here."
A Chelsea statement read: "Green joins to provide backup for Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero after leaving Huddersfield Town, where he spent last season.
"Green arrives with huge Premier League experience having represented Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the top flight. He has also been part of England squads at two major tournaments."
Courtois, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Belgium international helped his country to a third-place finish at the World Cup and his contract at Chelsea expires next summer.
Regarding contract talks at Chelsea, Courtois said: "Obviously, with this World Cup, I think what was on the table is different than what I can have."
Green has become the second signing since Maurizio Sarri's arrival as coach, following Jorginho's move to the Stamford Bridge from Napoli.
It’s been a crazy few days but I am incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in world football in @ChelseaFC . To have this opportunity at this stage of my career is something truly special, and I can’t wait to get started now. Thanks to everyone for the support— Robert Green (@Robert1Green) July 26, 2018
