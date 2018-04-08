Under constant pressure to deliver, Andre Gomes demands Barcelona exit

Bengaluru, April 8: While it's the dream of every footballer to play for top clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United, a top international has had enough of the pressure playing for such elite clubs and wants a quieter life. Barcelona playmaker Andre Gomes wants to leave Camp Nou in the summer window and has even handed a transfer request, according to Spanish newspaper AS.
Gomes, who left Valencia in the summer of 2016, had two of the biggest La Liga giants after his signature. Real Madrid and Barcelona were both fighting for the Portuguese, with Gomes even set for a move to Real Madrid because of the influence of compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.
André Gomes: "My future? I'm living a childhood dream and my objective is to stay here at Barcelona." #fcblive— FC Barcelona Fl (@FCBarcelonaFl) April 7, 2018
However, he decided to join the Catalan giants and has not really had the best of times under Ernesto Valverde. Gomes was touted to be the successor of Andres Iniesta, but couldn’t deliver performances anywhere close to the 2010 World Cup winner. Gomes is also seen as a villain in the eyes of Barcelona fans, who jeer every time Gomes has possession of the ball during games. Even the Barca squad members feel Gomes doesn’t have the quality to be in Barcelona and have reportedly lost faith in him.
Push has come to shove for Gomes, who has now requested for an exit from the club. Gomes recently revealed he was even scared to leave his house after being made a pariah by Barcelona fans.
“Maybe it’s not the best word but life has become a bit of a hell, because I started to feel the pressure.” He said.
“The feeling that I have during games is bad. Thinking too much hurts me, because I think about the bad things.”
“On more than one occasion I have not wanted to leave the house. People look at you and I’m afraid to walk in the street out of shame.”
Andre Gomes cost Barcelona a significant £48million that included bonuses. Reports suggest that the club are set to suffer a loss in his business and have put a £30-35million price tag. Juventus and Manchester United lead the race to sign the exiled Barcelona man.
