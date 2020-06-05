What should be Chelsea’s potential line up in the first game when Premier League season resumes?

Bengaluru, June 5: Chelsea fans were pretty much in stress when the club announced inexperienced Frank Lampard as their new manager in going forward. But fast forward after almost a year, the English manager seems to have somehow passed the acid test. His side may have shown inconsistencies but still, sit in the fourth spot as of now.
The transfer ban Lampard has allowed players from their own academy ranks to play a big part in the season and the likes Mount, Tomori, James, Gilmour all so far have lived up to the expectations. Twisting and tweaking formation also have gradually helped Lampard to get a grip in his squad.
Chelsea were in a good form prior to the break and were to play Aston Villa in a Premier League fixture at the Villa Park before the league was suspended. At that moment, Lampard was short of some of his first-team stars due to injuries. But he is now fortunate to have his entire squad available and injury-free for the first couple of games.
He will be having the comfort of selection headache to choose his first starting line-up in over two months. So here we have arranged a team what could be Chelsea’s best XI when the season resumes.
Goalkeeper
Just prior to break in goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga regained the number one spot with a series of impressive performances and appears to have put his woes behind him. He is likely to be reinstated ahead of Caballero as first-choice again when the campaign resumes.
Defence
Lampard should opt to maintain the same back four which handed him a fair share of results in the last couple of games. In the heart of the defence, Rudiger and Christensen should continue their usual pairing while at the right-back skipper Azpilicueta should occupy his usual spot.
Left-back has been a place of concern for Lampard with the English manager experimenting with all of the available options in the whole season. But in the last couple of games, Marcos Alonso has been a revelation with some match-winning displays. Lampard should keep his faith in him again when the season restarts.
Midfield
With Kante missing majority of the season due to string of injuries, Lampard kept his reliance on the double pivot of Jorginho and Kovacic in the middle of the pitch. Without taking any gamble he should field them again.
The Italian after a series of struggle under Sarri last term has been the main lynchpin in Lampard's attacking system. Kovacic, on the other hand, has been one of the best players for the Blues this season who has steered the linkup between the forward line and defence.
In the advanced attacking position, youngster Mason Mount has seemingly cemented his place in Lampard's first-team plans with some impressive performances. It’s highly unlikely that Lampard will drop Mount for the game against Aston Villa.
Attack
In the right-wing slot, Lampard should opt for experienced
Willian instead of Hudson Odoi. The Brazilian is sure to leave the side in Summer but likely to play all the remaining games as Lampard's leading attacker. In the left-hand side, Pulisic could be reinstated coming back from injury.
The American international was endeavouring into a good run of form before an adductor injury forced him out of the side. Now back to full fitness, Pulisic should prove to be an invaluable option down the flank for Lampard.
In the central forward role, Tammy Abraham should get a nod ahead of Giroud. Abraham’s back problem made Lampard forcing to bring Giroud into the side. He made a good impression in the last few games for Chelsea. But with Tammy now back to full fitness, it would be quite surprising not to see him getting a start again.
Chelsea’s best XI (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Pulisic, Abraham, Willian.