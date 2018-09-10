What was Ronaldo's response when his team-mates used to say that Messi was better than him?

Kolkata, September 10: Manchester United's players used to make fun of Cristiano Ronaldo by saying Lionel Messi is a better player than him.
Ronaldo's team-mates at Old Trafford used this as a ploy to motivate the young Portuguese player as revealed by former England international Peter Crouch in his new book.
"Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!.".
"The other United players would try to wind him up 'Whatever, Leo Messi is a better player than you'", Crouch said.
And Ronaldo fans will surely be thrilled when they hear the response of the star Portuguese football to these pranks.
"'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this…’”
The rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi has gone to another level after the former switched to La Liga. Both of them have won five Ballon D'Or awards and the rivalry between these two great footballers bodes well for the game.
Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in Serie A with Juventus.