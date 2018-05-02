Wolves plan move for Liverpool target Jack Butland

Bengaluru, May 2: Premier League newboys Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Liverpool in the race to sign £35million Jack Butland, according to reports in England.
Wolves have a good financial backing and their owners are quite ambitious as well and it is likely that they will be one of the busier sides during the summer transfer window.
Butland's club Stoke City are currently 19th in the table, three points from safety and will need a miracle to avoid relegation to the Champioship.
However, England keeper Butland, 25, could be in line for an immediate return to the top flight if the Midlands club snap him up.
Nuno Espirito Santo's Championship winners have put the custodian top of their shopping list, according to the reports in England.
However, they are likely to face competition for the Englishman's signature with both Liverpool and Arsenal looking for the shot-stopper for a long time.
Loris Karius has impressed for Jurgen Klopp's side lately and can expect to start should they reach the Champions League final, as looks likely.
But they are said to be in the market for another man between the sticks as Simon Mignolet looks likely to be sold.
Arsenal were also said to be interested in Butland, with Arsene Wenger keeping a close eye on his progress but that could change with the Frenchman leaving at the end of the season.
The Gunners have plenty of weaknesses in their squad and might not be able to spend a fortune for a keeper.
Meanwhile, West Ham United also have registered their interest in the English keeper after turning down the chance to sign Joe Hart on a permanent deal.
Adrian had a nightmare on Sunday as Man City, Hart's parent club, netted four past the Hammers.
Stoke are said to be desperate to hold onto Butland, who has seven England caps, but will listen to offers if they go down.
Wolves are also said to be keen on a number of players from the sides those are likely to go down.
Joe Allen, Nacer Chadli, Jake Livermore, Johny Evans, Salomon Rondon are all wanted by the club who are looking to make a strong mark in the comeback season in the Premier League.
