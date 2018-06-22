Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Pogba: Kante, Matuidi have 15 lungs

Posted By:
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba is in awe of his team-mates N'Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi

Ekaterinburg, June 22: Paul Pogba says fellow France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Blaise Matuidi must have "15 lungs" because of the ground they have covered at the World Cup.

Kante and Matuidi impressed as France beat Peru 1-0 to secure progression from Group C on Thursday, while Pogba was involved in Kylian Mbappe's winning goal.

Chelsea midfielder Kante has already recorded 27 recoveries at Russia 2018, according to Opta data, which is one short of France's best tally of 28, managed by Pogba at the 2014 finals in Brazil.

And Pogba, also involved in both his team's goals in a 2-1 opening victory over Australia, was full of praise for his hard-working team-mates.

"My duo with Kante? It's so easy to play with 'NG'," Pogba told reporters.

"He is everywhere. He must have 15 lungs.

"Blaise has 15 lungs too. I'm surrounded with talent."

Although France have been far from impressive at the tournament to date, Pogba noted they have at least got the job done.

"We've won our two matches so far," he added. "You have seen that there are some very big teams here that have not managed that."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons why Argentina failed
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue