Yearender 2022- Four Major Controversies in Football in 2022

The ongoing calendar year 2022 will be a memorable one for football fans for the outstanding show in World Cup or the twist and turns in the Champions League for the club competition.
However,
amidst
all
the
footballing
celebrations,
there
were
also
a
fair
number
of
controversies
that
raised
a
few
eyebrows.
As the year 2022 is inching toward the end, here we have looked at four big controversies that shocked the world in 2021-
1. Human Rights Issue in World Cup
Since the selection of Qatar as the World Cup 2022 host in 2010, the tournament has been a center of controversy mostly related to human rights issues. The 'One Love’ armband was a part of the mountain of controversies surrounding the 2022 World Cup. Another most serious and sensitive allegation was regarding Qatar’s open violation of workers’ rights.
2. Mason Greenwood rape charges
Probably
the
most
horrendous
news
of
them
all,
the
Manchester
United
attacker
was
accused
of
sexually
assaulting
and
subjecting
his
girlfriend
to
domestic
abuse.
The
incidents
reportedly
took
place
last
year
and
the
lady
made
things
public
only
at
the
start
of
2022.
He
since
has
been
suspended
by
the
club.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview
The Manchester United talisman released a shocking interview just ahead of the World Cup where he shredded the club and manager Ten Hag into pieces.
The
Portuguese
superstar
found
it
hard
to
cement
a
place
in
the
starting
XI
this
term
and
was
already
involved
in
a
controversy
when
he
left
the
stadium
against
Tottenham
before
the
game
ends.
The
explosive
interview
saw
the
club
terminating
his
current
contract
eventually.
4. Juventus' financial turmoil
In a shocking turn of events, the entire board of directors at Serie A giants Juventus resigned on November 28, 2022. The collective resignation came after the investigation into Juventus' financial accounts by Italian market regulator Consob and Italian prosecutors for possible incorrect accounting and market manipulation. Further inquiry is still going.