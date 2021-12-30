Yearender: Four major managerial changes in 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Managing football clubs at the highest level is one of the most result-oriented jobs on and as a result, there have been continuous managerial changes around the globe if the desired targets are not met.
The
year
2021
was
also
no
different.
Several
teams
pulled
the
plug
during
the
mid-season
for
a
better
replacement
and
here
we
have
tried
to
consolidate
four
major
ones
in
2021.
1. Thomas Tuchel
Probably the biggest successful managerial appointment in 2021, the German manager took Lampard's struggling Chelsea who were even struggling to break into the top four. However, Tuchel not only ensured a top-four berth but also guided them to a Champions League victory.
2. Antonio Conte
Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in the summer and appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager has had a good start to the season winning the first three games.
But
following
that
the
team
completely
lost
vision
and
following
a
fifth
league
defeat
in
the
last
10
matches,
he
was
relieved
of
his
duties
after
just
four
months
in
charge.
Former
Inter
manager
Antonio
Conte
now
has
been
given
the
reign
and
he
looks
to
be
having
a
great
run
so
far.
3. Xavi
Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman last month after 14 months in charge with a record of 39 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses in his 67 games as manager. The club's legendary former midfielder Xavi who was managing Al Sadd now has been offered the job. So far, the legendary midfielder has had a mixed time, winning and drawing thrice and losing twice including crashing out of the Champions League.
4. Ralf Rangnick
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United ended almost after three years in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford in this season. The writing was on the wall since United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford and the defeat against relegation battlers Watford finally put the final nail in the coffin. United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as the new manager however he will be in charge just for six months, with a new managerial appointment expected next summer.