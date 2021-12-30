Football
Yearender: Four major managerial changes in 2021

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Managing football clubs at the highest level is one of the most result-oriented jobs on and as a result, there have been continuous managerial changes around the globe if the desired targets are not met.

The year 2021 was also no different. Several teams pulled the plug during the mid-season for a better replacement and here we have tried to consolidate four major ones in 2021.

1. Thomas Tuchel

Probably the biggest successful managerial appointment in 2021, the German manager took Lampard's struggling Chelsea who were even struggling to break into the top four. However, Tuchel not only ensured a top-four berth but also guided them to a Champions League victory.

2. Antonio Conte

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in the summer and appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager has had a good start to the season winning the first three games.

But following that the team completely lost vision and following a fifth league defeat in the last 10 matches, he was relieved of his duties after just four months in charge. Former Inter manager Antonio Conte now has been given the reign and he looks to be having a great run so far.

3. Xavi

Barcelona sacked Ronald Koeman last month after 14 months in charge with a record of 39 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses in his 67 games as manager. The club's legendary former midfielder Xavi who was managing Al Sadd now has been offered the job. So far, the legendary midfielder has had a mixed time, winning and drawing thrice and losing twice including crashing out of the Champions League.

4. Ralf Rangnick

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United ended almost after three years in the wake of their 4-1 loss to Watford in this season. The writing was on the wall since United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford and the defeat against relegation battlers Watford finally put the final nail in the coffin. United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as the new manager however he will be in charge just for six months, with a new managerial appointment expected next summer.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 16:06 [IST]
