Going step by step in preparation for Hockey Men's World Cup 2023: Amit Rohidas

There are a lot of kids who are awaiting the first pushback at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Amit said when he appeared on Hockey Te Charcha ­- a podcast series initiated by Hockey India.

"The Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has changed a lot of things. Youngsters who didn't play hockey earlier have now taken to the sport in the villages. When I visit home and see such a sight, it makes me feel very good. Almost every school has seen an increase in youngsters picking up hockey," Amit said.

Amit, who hails from Odisha itself, says that playing the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on home turf is an emotional affair, and added that the fanfare and love the Indian Men's Hockey Team receives is unparalleled.

"Playing at home is very different feeling, because the crowds are very supportive and they really cheer for you and motivate you. We have Indian fans to watch us outside India as well, but in Odisha, the fans bring a different level of energy, which gives us extra motivation."

Amit, a defender in the Indian Men's Hockey Team with more than 100 appearances to his name, noted that one of the key learnings from his idol Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has been to maintain a calm head, even in the toughest of times.

"I had an aggressive streak in myself earlier, but in the last few years, I have learnt a lot from the senior players about handling pressure, and ensuring that my reaction does not affect the team's plans in a negative way. I try to keep the aggression on the inside, so that it doesn't show on the field."

Currently, one of the mainstays in the Indian Men's Hockey Team, Amit is a crucial cog in the defensive unit.

Speaking about the upcoming weeks that lead up to the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar and Rourkela 2023, Amit said that the Indian Men's Hockey Team is taking things step by step.

"First are our matches in the FIH Hockey Men's Pro League 2022-2023 in Bhubaneswar, and then we go to Australia for a series and then the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. We are taking it step by step, game by game. Our training sessions are continuing with good intensity and we doing our best to ensure we get things right," he signed off.

(Hockey India)