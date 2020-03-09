Hockey India names 37 core probables for Junior Women National Coaching Camp

The Core Probables list includes Goalkeepers Rashanpreet Kaur, Khushboo and F Ramenmawii, Defenders Priyanka, Simran Singh, Marina Lalramnghaki, Gagandeep Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Jotika Kalsi, Sumita, Akshata Dhekale, Usha, Parneet Kaur, Mahima Choudhary and Suman Devi Thoudam. While Baljeet Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhleen Kaur, Preeti, Ajmina Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Kavita Bagdi, Baljinder Kaur, Sushma Kumari, Reet, Chetna are the Midfielders called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

Among the Forwards, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Gurmail Kaur, Deepika, Lalrindinki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rutuja Pisal, Sangita Kumari, Yogita Bora, and Annu have been called-up for the National Coaching Camp.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team carried out an excellent 3 Nations Tournament against New Zealand and hosts Australia. India defeated New Zealand twice and played out two high-octane matches against Australia in the competition. The Indian Junior Women's Team will be looking to hone their skills in the Training and Conditioning Camp and produce even better results this year.

"Most of these players have been playing together for some time and know each other very well. The women's team tasted success down under in the 3 Nations tournament last December and will be hungry for more. We noted down the aspects we need to work on during the 3 Nations tournament and we will ensure that the players show a huge improvement in the national coaching camp," said David John, Director High Performance.

"The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team played as a unit in the 3 Nations tournament in Australia and are riding high on confidence. They played their hearts out and also with a lot of discipline. It will give the team a huge boost in confidence if they perform well in the various competitions this year and prove that the future is in safe hands," stated John ahead of the National Camp.

CORE PROBABLES LIST:

GOALKEEPERS

1. Rashanpreet Kaur

2. Khushboo

3. F. Ramenmawii

DEFENDERS

4. Priyanka

5. Simran Singh

6. Marina Lalramnghaki

7. Gagandeep Kaur

8. Ishika Chaudhary

9. Jotika Kalsi

10. Sumita

11. Akshata Dhekale

12. Usha

13. Parneet Kaur

14. Mahima Choudhary

15. Suman Devi Thoudam

MIDFIELDERS

16. Baljeet Kaur

17. Mariana Kujur

18. Kirandeep Kaur

19. Prabhleen Kaur

20. Preeti

21. Ajmina Kujur

22. Vaishnavi Phalke

23. Kavita Bagdi

24. Baljinder Kaur

25. Sushma Kumari

26. Reet

27. Chetna

FORWARDS

28. Mumtaz Khan

29. Beauty Dungdung

30. Gurmail Kaur

31. Deepika

32. Lalrindiki

33. Jiwan Kishori Toppo

34. Rutuja Pisal

35. Sangita Kumari

36. Yogita Bora

37. Annu.

Source: Media Release