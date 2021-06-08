I am always in sync with the plans made by defenders during every match: Krishan B Pathak

"There might be only one Goalkeeper on the pitch, but he is definitely not alone. I keep speaking to the Defenders about their plans and ensure that I am in sync with them. If I can coordinate well with the Defenders, then we will definitely have a strong defensive line and make sure that we don't concede an easy goal. We practice coordination during our training sessions as well," said the 24-year-old.

While speaking about the Indian team's preparations for the Olympics, Pathak said that the team is carrying out high-intensity practice sessions at the moment.

"The Olympics is not very far away and therefore we are all putting in everything we have in every practice session. The Coaches have devised high-intensity practice sessions for us, and we are enjoying each of those sessions. We have been playing well as a group for a few years and we want to make sure that we play to our full potential at the quadrennial Games. It's going to be a big challenge for us, but we are definitely up for the challenge in Tokyo," said the Goalkeeper.

Pathak added that the Indian team will be aiming for nothing short of a Medal at the Olympics.

"We have played really well against the top teams in the last few years. We have shown our mettle in the FIH Hockey Pro League as well. All the players are very confident about their games and are very determined to make history for India. We have progressed well as a team and the time has come for us to apply our skills to the best of our abilities and execute our plans properly. We are aiming for nothing short of a Medal and we believe that we can win a medal at the Olympics this year," said the 24-year-old.

Source: HI Release