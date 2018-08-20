English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India title defence off to great start in Asian Games 2018 hockey event as they beat Indonesia 17-0

Posted By: PTI
Indias Simranjeet Singh (left) scored thrice against Indonesia in their Asian Games 2018 opener on Monday
India's Simranjeet Singh (left) scored thrice against Indonesia in their Asian Games 2018 opener on Monday

Jakarta, August 20: Indian men's hockey team hammered a lowly Indonesia 17-0 to open its title defence in a rousing fashion at the Asian Games on Monday (August 20).

As many as three Indian players scored a hat-trick each as India toyed with the Indonesians in the lop-sided Pool A encounter.

Asian Games special page | Day 3 schedule

Dilpreet Singh (6th, 29th, 32nd min), Simranjeet Singh (13th, 38th, 53rd) and Mandeep Singh (29th, 44th, 49th) scored a hat-trick each for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (1st, 2nd), Akashdeep Singh (10th, 44th), S V Sunil (25th), Vivek Sagar Prasad (26th), Harmanpreet Singh (31st) and Amit Rohidas (54th) were the other scorers.

It was expected to be a goal feast as Indonesians were never a match for the World No 5 Indians. Indonesia got a chance to play in the event only by virtue of being hosts.

The floodgates opened from the onset and continued till the final hooter was blown. The Indians had 40 shots at the goal out of which they converted 17. India scored 10 field goals, six from penalty corners and one from the spot. They converted six out of 11 penalty corners earned. Such was the difference in quality between the two sides that Indonesia had only one crack at Indian goal.

India will next play Hong Kong China on Wednesday.

"This was exactly the kind of start we were looking for. We were not chasing any record of winning by maximum goals but a 17-0 margin in the first match instills confidence especially for the youngsters. The idea was to use different scoring combinations which we had worked on during the National Camp and I am happy with the way the team executed," stated chief coach Harendra Singh after the win.

On Sunday, even the women's team had an easy outing against Indonesia, thrashing them 8-0. The Indian side, ranked highest in the competition at ninth, completely dominated the Pool B match against the home team which does not even feature in the FIH rankings chart. Gurjit Kaur found the target in the 16th, 22nd and 57th minutes, while Vandana Katariya (13th and 27th) struck twice. Udita (6th), Lalremsiami (24th) and Navneet Kaur (50th) were the other Indian scorers.

The women's team will next take on Kazakhstan in their next Pool B encounter on Tuesday (August 21).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 21:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue