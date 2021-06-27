Current Indian hockey team capable of recreating Tokyo glory: 1964 Games gold medallist Gurbux Singh

India has won an unprecedented eight gold medals in hockey in the quadrennial event, but the yellow metal has eluded the country since their last win in the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Indian Hockey Team won a gold medal when the Olympics were last hosted in the Japanese capital in 1964. More than half a century since that incredible feat in Tokyo, the Manpreet Singh-led Indian squad will play in the same city this summer Olympics and legendary hockey player and captain Gurbux Singh believes the current team is capable of recreating that historic podium finish.

Hockey legend Gurbux Singh recounts India's historic gold medal win at Tokyo Olympics in 1964

Gurbux - who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian team in Tokyo in 1964 - said, "I wish them all the luck, they have been doing really well in the last few years. They are capable of winning in Tokyo. I think for me, as the current India Coach has said, the first target should be the quarter-final. In the past years, I think after the 80s especially, we have been so near and yet so far away from a medal."

The legend who has an Olympic Gold from 1964 and a Bronze from 1968, however, rued at the fact that India hasn't made the semi-finals since the 1980 Olympics.

Hockey coach Graham Reid praises Indian Team's tough mental fortitude ahead of Tokyo Games

"We haven't had a semi-final berth in almost four decades. I was there in Sydney to watch the match; we lost a great chance when we drew with Poland. The same thing happened in Los Angeles when we couldn't get a draw or a win against Germany. But I think this time we have a great chance. This team has been doing well against all teams and I hope and pray they go beyond the quarter-finals," he added.

Hockey India nominates Sreejesh, Deepika for Khel Ratna; Harmanpreet, Vandana, Navjot for Arjuna

Gurbux further expressed that the humid weather in Tokyo should not hamper India's chances. "When we played the Olympics in Tokyo, it was in the month of October, and it wasn't as humid but there was some rain. It was India and Pakistan who would end up having issues when it rained because we were never used to playing in the slush, but European countries were used to playing in the rain. However, this time the conditions in Tokyo will be challenging for European teams but it should not be an issue for India," the former India captain said while reminiscing his team's sensational performance in the 1964 Games.