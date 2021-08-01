Tokyo 2020: Men's Hockey: India down Great Britain 3-1 to set up a semifinal clash with Belgium

The Indian men's side booked a last-four berth for the first time since winning gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. That was India's last medal in hockey at the Olympics. The Manpreet Singh-led side will now take on Belgium in the semifinals. In the other semis Germany will take on Australia.

India got off to a strong start as they opened the scoring in the first quarter, before doubling it in the next. Dilpreet Singh scored on the seventh minute to take the lead early against Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

India quickly doubled their lead as Gurjant Singh scored the second goal for India in the second quarter as a clinical PR Sreejesh kept Great Britain out.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Great Britain finally opened their account as Ward scored a goal through a penalty corner.

With just under three minutes to go, Hardik Singh scored on the 57th minute to hand India back their two goal advantage. Except for the penalty, Great Britain failed to score as India marched into the semifinals of the Tokyo Games.