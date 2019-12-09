13th South Asian Games: Naveen Kumar shines as Indian Kabaddi Team crush Sri Lanka to win gold medal

It was India's 10th gold medal in kabaddi at the South Asian Games in 11 editions of the continental showpiece after they went unbeaten in the ongoing tournament.

Naveen Kumar emerged as the hero for the India national kabaddi team as he recorded a Super 10, his 11 raid points produced in 14 raid attempts. He was ably supported by Pawan Sehrawat's nine points, which included a Super Raid. The defence was led by Vishal Bhardwaj, who managed four tackle points.

India made no substitutions in the match, as captain Deepak Hooda persisted with the starting line-up that included Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Pardeep Narwal.

In both halves, the India national kabaddi team remained in control of the match with the first ending at 28-11. Sri Lanka benefitted from a Super Tackle in the period but were pushed on the back foot after two All-Outs were inflicted on them.

India kept their game tighter in the second half as their defence kicked in to record two Super Tackles of their own, including one from Amit Hooda while inflicting another two All-Outs to ensure Sri Lanka got no opportunity to get back in the game.

Sri Lanka's tally of 18 points was two points fewer than what Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat bagged alone as the India national kabaddi team ran dominant.

The only consolation for Sri Lanka was a silver medal for their efforts on the day.

India gets another gold

India had another reason to be jubilant on the day as their women's kabaddi team also won a gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games 2019 after they defeated hosts Nepal by a massive 50-13.

The women's kabaddi team's starting line-up comprised Ritu Kumari, Nisha, Pushpa, Sakshi Kumari, Priyanka, Rits Negi and Deepika Henry Joseph.

Source: PKL Media