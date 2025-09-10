ONE Championship Releases Five Fighters Including Former World Champion From Its Roster

PKL 12: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Nitin Kumar Confident Ahead of Home Matches After Golden Raid Victory By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 14:10 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Vizag, Sep 10: The Jaipur Pink Panthers will enter their home leg in Jaipur with renewed confidence after an exhilarating Golden Raid victory over Gujarat Giants at the Vishwanadh Sports Club.

Star raider Nitin Kumar played the hero with 15 points before delivering the decisive raid in the tie-breaker. PKL 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

Calmness Under Pressure

Nitin credited his performance to staying composed and trusting his preparation. “The coach told me to play freely and give my best. That’s exactly what I focused on, and it made all the difference,” he said after the win.

Coach’s Tactical Brilliance

Head coach Narender Redhu praised the Panthers’ disciplined approach, especially in containing Gujarat skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui. “We had a clear plan and the boys stuck to it. Nitin executed perfectly, and that gave us the edge in a very tight contest,” he noted.

Backing Young Talent

Redhu also highlighted the contribution of the team’s younger players. “Several of them are still adjusting to the pace of the league, but their effort and commitment have been outstanding. They’ve shown fight in every match, and that’s encouraging for the road ahead,” he added.

Looking Ahead to Jaipur

With a 2-2 record this season, the Panthers are keen to convert home advantage into momentum. “Winning in such a close game gives us confidence. Now we return to Jaipur, and playing in front of our fans will push us even harder,” said Nitin. Redhu echoed his thoughts, calling fan support “vital” for the Jaipur leg.

Wednesday’s PKL 12 Fixtures

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: U Mumba have won three of four matches, with Ajit Chouhan leading their raids and Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar anchoring the defense. Titans, meanwhile, come in with back-to-back wins, setting up a battle of balance versus momentum.

U Mumba have won three of four matches, with Ajit Chouhan leading their raids and Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar anchoring the defense. Titans, meanwhile, come in with back-to-back wins, setting up a battle of balance versus momentum. UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan: Yoddhas boast two wins from three games, powered by captain Sumit Sangwan’s defensive brilliance and Gagan Gowda’s raids. Paltan, currently second on the table, will aim to bounce back after a heavy loss to Patna Pirates.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm onwards.