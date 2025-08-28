PKL 12: List Of All Captains In 2025 Pro Kabaddi Season By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 17:09 [IST]

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) returns with its 12th edition, promising one of the most competitive and aggressive seasons yet. The action kicks off on August 29 in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, marking the league's comeback to the port city after seven years. Fittingly, the season opener coincides with India's National Sports Day.

The curtain-raiser will see home side Telugu Titans face Tamil Thalaivas, followed by Bengaluru Bulls clashing with Puneri Paltan at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. To set the stage for the new season, a grand launch event was hosted at the Novotel, Varun Beach, featuring league officials and all 12 team captains.

"We are thrilled to return for another season of the PKL - with an all-new format that is designed to bring fans even closer to the action. Every match will carry greater importance, increasing the intensity of this season, as we are see the league make a much-awaited return to Vizag. We also celebrate our National Sports Day tomorrow with the league honouring legendary athletes, and to kickstart this edition on such an auspicious occasion feels incredibly exciting."

- Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal & League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League

"Season 12 is going to be very competitive. Every team has strengthened its squad, and the level of preparation across the league is very high. As players, we know that every match will test us, and that is what is going to make this season of the Pro Kabaddi League the most exciting one yet - no game will be easy, and every win will have to be earned."

- Vijay Malik, Captain, Telugu Titans

"Starting the season against the home team adds an extra layer of excitement. We know the crowd will be strongly behind them, but that only motivates us to work harder. Matches like these set the tone for the season, and we are looking forward to giving the fans a great contest."

- Pawan Sehrawat, Captain, Tamil Thalaivas

Kabaddi-played in every corner of the country-is deeply woven into the fabric of the Indian Armed Forces. Ahead of the season, all 12 captains paid tribute with a visit to INS Kursura, the submarine that played a pivotal role in patrol missions during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Three PKL services players-Devank (Indian Army, Bengal Warriorz), Naveen (Indian Air Force, Haryana Steelers), and Bharat (Indian Navy, Telugu Titans)-also participated in a special activation at the historic site.

PKL 2025 Captains (Season 12)

Patna Pirates: Ankit Jaglan

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Sehrawat

Telugu Titans: Vijay Malik

UP Yoddhas: Sumit Sangwan

U Mumba: Sunil Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Jaideep Dahiya

Gujarat Giants: Mohammadreza Shadloui

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Nitin Rawal

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar

Bengaluru Bulls: Ankush Rathee

Bengal Warriorz: Devank Dalal

Venue rotation: Vizag (Aug 29-Sep 11), Jaipur (Sep 12-Sep 28), Chennai (Sep 29-Oct 10), and New Delhi (Oct 11-Oct 23). Playoff and grand finale venue to be announced.

To wrap up the launch day, creators joined the 12 captains on the mat for friendly challenges as the Mat Mavericks and the Raid Masters, adding a fun, fan-first flourish ahead of the season start.