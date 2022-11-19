PKL 2022: Determined UP Yoddhas take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in search of fourth consecutive win

The UP Yoddhas with 45 points, are currently placed fourth in the league standings, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers are three points ahead and just above them at number three.

The two sides last clashed with each other in the inaugural match of the ongoing season, where the UP Yoddhas triumphed 34-32. Surender Gill (9) was the highest scorer of the match, followed by Arjun Deshwal (8) of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP Yoddhas' defense unit of Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar and Sumit had also played a pivotal role in their team's win in that match.

In a total of eight encounters so far between them, the UP Yoddhas have defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers on five occasions.

Ahead of the clash, Jasvir Singh, Head coach, UP Yoddhas, said, "My boys have played some outstanding Kabaddi in the last few games. We had a difficult phase in between this season but we did not let go off our plans and strategy and were always full of hope. We have come back stronger and our hard-work has paid off and this is what I have always believed in, no matter what the results. I am confident in my team in the remaining games as well."

All eyes would be on the lethal UP Yoddhas raider Pardeep Narwal, who was sensational in the last match against Dabang Delhi KC, earning as many as 22 points all by himself. He has had as many as Six Super Raids in the season so far and is placed second on the individual Super Raid stats table, followed by his teammate Surender Gill, who also shares the same number of Super Raids.

The consistent Gill is also placed number four in the Super 10s standings having earned eight of them so far from the 13 matches that he has featured in.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are also on the cusp of a hat-trick of wins, will be wary of the star raiding duo of the UP Yoddhas.

