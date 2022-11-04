PKL 2022: Patna Pirates pick up a hard-fought win over U Mumba, raider Sachin's mega-effort pays off

Pune, Nov 5: Patna Pirates defeated U Mumba in a closely fought contest and registered a three-point win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 Season 9 match on Friday (November 4).
U Mumba gained momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over here at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Sachin contributed to his team's win by picking up a total of 12 points in the match.
Sachin led the charge in the raiding department as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the 6th minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3.
Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous Super Raid in the 9th minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4. The Mumbai side's defence unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute. U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an All Out to take a massive lead at 16-11. The Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-13.
The Pirates showed more determination in the second half and reduced U Mumba to two members on the mat in the 23rd minute. Moments later, Sachin effected a fantastic raid to help his team inflict an All Out and level the scores at 20-20.
Thereafter, both sides kept trading points and played out an even contest. While Sachin kept effecting raids for Patna, Bhagwan kept picking up raid points for U Mumba. However, Sachin pulled off a multi-point raid in the 37th minute and helped his team take the lead at 28-25.
Moments later, the Pirates inflicted an All Out and extended their lead even further. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh carried out a fantastic ankle hold in the last minute as Patna closed out a comprehensive victory.
Matches on Saturday
7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
8:30 PM: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
9:30 PM: Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddhas
Where to watch: All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.
