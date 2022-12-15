PKL 2022: Sahul, Ajith star as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls to reach the final

While defender Sahul Kumar scored 10 tackle points, raider Ajith scored 13 touch points with the pair emerging as the best players for the Panthers in the first semifinal match of PKL 2022.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers took the lead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Ajith pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and helped the Panthers extend their lead further.

However, the Bulls fought back through their defense unit and reach within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 8-10 in the 10th minute.

But Ajith continued to shine as the Panthers kept forging ahead. Rahul Chaudhari stepped up his game and helped the Jaipur side take a massive lead at 14-9 in the 13th minute.



Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT to take a stronghold of the game at 18-10. Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the 18th minute, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 21-14. Bharat found it difficult to breach the Panthers' defense consistently as Jaipur led at 24-15 at the end of the first half.

The Pink Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half. Thereafter, Ajith caught out Sachin Narwal and Reza Mirbagheri tackled Bharat as the Panthers led comfortably at 33-19 in the 27th minute.

The Jaipur side kept raging on and carried out another ALL OUT in the 29th minute. The Pink Panthers' defense unit led by Sahul Kumar showcased top form and helped their team dominate proceedings at 43-25 in the 34th minute.

The Bulls tackled Deshwal in the 37th minute, but the Panthers continued to keep their noses in front at 46-27. Thereafter, the Panthers' raiders treaded carefully and eventually sealed their place in the grand finale.

The Pink Panthers will now look to lift their second PKL title when they clash against the winners of the other semifinal between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL 2022 Final on Saturday (December 17).