PKL 8 Semi-Final: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC; Schedule, Live Streaming

UP Yoddha's Pardeep Narwal reminded the world why he is regarded as the 'playoff king' with an 18-point performance to help his team defeat Puneri Paltan 42-31 in the first eliminator.

The five-star raider inflicted a lot of damage on Pune's defence and maintained his team's dominance in the entire game. The match was going neck-to-neck in the early stages of the first half of the game but Pardeep changed the complexion of the game completely with a stunning 5-point Super Raid.

While riding over a collective performance from star raider Pawan Sehrawat helped Bengaluru Bulls thrash Gujarat Giants 49-29 in the second eliminator. Pawan scored 13 points while Mahender clinched a High 5 from the cover position as the Bulls outplayed Gujarat in every department. Secondary raiders Bharat and Chandran Ranjit also contributed to the points for Bengaluru Bulls.

The Bulls dominated the game with their defence thwarting tactics against the Giants. They had 14 tackle points compared to Gujarat's 5 with 5 minutes remaining.

Semi-final fixtures

Yoddha's win secured them a place in the semi-final where they will play league table-toppers Patna Pirates on Wednesday (23 February). They will be facing a tough opponent in the semis who are three-time champions. Patna Pirates once again lived up to their expectations and emerged as a team to beat in the entire tournament. Pirates will be aiming to continue their dominant show in the semi-final.

Bengaluru Bulls - who are the champions of PKL season 6 - will now face Dabang Delhi KC in the second semi-final of the tournament in the second tie on Wednesday. Dabang Delhi were the finalists of the previous edition and will be eager to end their drought of the title triumph. The match will be a clash between two of the finest raiders Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar and that would make it even more interesting.

Schedule:

1st Semi-final: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates at 7:30 PM

2nd Semi-final: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 PM

PKL 8 semi-final Telecast and Live Streaming Info

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD, while live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.