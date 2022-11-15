PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Highlights: Arjun Deshwal shines as Panthers register massive victory

Arjun Deshwal emerged as the star for the Jaipur side yet again as he scored 13 points in the match.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT in the 5th minute and took a massive lead at 9-2. Thereafter, Arjun Deshwal pulled off a SUPER RAID, catching out Mohit, Shivansh Thakur and Harendra Kumar as the Pink Panthers continued to have the momentum at 14-6 in the 11th minute. Jaipur defenders Reza Mirbagheri and Abhishek KS also joined the party as their side continued to forge ahead.

The Mumbai side pulled off a SUPER TACKLE just before half-time, but the Panthers held the lead at 19-11.

U Mumba played with more determination in the second half. Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar picked up tackle points and reduced the gap between the two sides. The Mumbai side tackled Rahul Chaudhari in the 32nd minute and got even closer to Jaipur's score at 19-23.

However, the Panthers tackled Ashish in the 35th minute and stayed in the lead at 25-20. The Jaipur side rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT in the final minute of the match to take a massive lead at 31-20. Thereafter, the Panthers played their cards to perfection and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Sahul Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Moment of the Match - Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

PKL Matches on Wednesday Nov. 16:

Match 1: 7:30 PM: Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Match 2: 8:30 PM: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas

Source: Media Release