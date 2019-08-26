English
PKL 2019 Preview: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan battle has many sub plots

By
Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru, August 26: As UP Yoddha face Puneri Paltan in match 61 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 season seven, there are many sub plots associated with it.

The match which begins at 8.30pm at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the 12-team table and that itself makes the match interesting.

While UP Yoddha is lying tenth with 22 points from 10 games, the Puneri Paltans are placed one position below them with just 19 points from as many games.

UP Yoddha's attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat, who is slowly coming to the groove. The other star performers for UP Yoddha in PKL 2019 include raider Shrikant Jadhav, who has 37 points to his tally and all-rounder Mohsen Madhsoudloujafari with seven points to his name.

Puneri Paltan will heavily rely on the duo off Manjeet and Surjeet Singh The other top performers for Puneri Paltan in PKL 2019 are Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar.

Raider Mohite has 38 raid points to his credit and all-rounder Amit Kumar has a total of five points.

The Pune-based outfit relies more on all-round brilliance while the UP team is heavily dependant on its attackers.

It's such variety in team strategy that makes the game a must watch!

Monday, August 26

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan

8.30pm at Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

NZL 431/6 (115.0) vs SRL 244
Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 11:27 [IST]
