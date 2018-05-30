Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction, Day 1: Full list of players sold

New Delhi, May 30: The first day of Pro Kabaddi League (IPL) 2018 auction came to a glorious end as five Indian players attracted bids worth more than Rs 1 crore to set a new record in the history of the league on Wednesday (May 30).
Raider Monu Goyat created history as he emerged as the costliest kabaddi player in the history of the popular league. Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore.
While star raider Rahul Chaudhari was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans for a mammoth sum of Rs 1.28 crore as the intense bidding went between teams.
Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar and Deepak Niwas Hooda were the other three who entered the prestigious 1 crore club.
Earlier, in the day Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba.
A total of 422 players will go under the hammer in the two-day auction process.
Here is the list of players who were bought during the auction on Wednesday:
Indian Players
1. Ran Singh - Bengal Warriors
2. Manjeet Chillar - Tamil Thalaivas
3. Deepak Hooda - Jaipur Pink Panther
4. Kuldeep Singh - Patna Pirates
5. Sandeep Dhul -
6. Mohit Chillar - Jaipur Pink Panthers
7. Surender Nada - Haryana Steelers
8. Darshan J - Tamil Thailavas
9. Jeeva Kumar - UP Yoddhas
10. Parvesh Bhainswal - Gujarat Fortunegiants
11. Shrikanth Jadhav - UP Yoddhas
12. Nitin Tomar - Puneri Paltan
13. Anup Kumar - Jaipur Pink Panthers
14. Wazir Singh - Haryana Steelers
15. Rishank Devadiga - UP Yoddhas
16. K Prapanjan - Gujarat Forutnegiants
17. Pawan Kumar - Dabangg Delhi
18. Sukesh Hegde - Tamil Thalaivas
19. Kashiling Adake - Bengaluru Bulls
20. Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans
21. Monu Goyat - Haryana Steelers
Overseas Players:
1. Fazel Atrachali - U Mumba - Rs 1 crore
2. Jang Kun Lee - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh
3. Abozar Mighani - Telugu Titans - Rs 76 lakh
4. Zia ur Rahman - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh
5. Hadi Tajik - U Mumba
6. Dong Ju Hong - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 8 lakh
7. Taedok Eom - Patna Pirates - Rs 11.4 Lakhs
8. Abolfazl Maghsodlou - U Mumba
9. Khomsan Thongkham - Dabangg Delhi
