Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction: Full list of players sold; Monu Goyat emerges as top pick

The two-day auction process came to an on Thursday (May 31) in which all 12 franchises indulged in an intense bidding war to pick from a pool of 422 players.

PKL 2018 Auction: Most Expensive players

On day one, Raider Monu Goyat created history to become the costliest kabaddi player in the history of the popular league in the country. Goyat was bought by Haryana Steelers for a whopping price of Rs 1.51 crore

While star raider Rahul Chaudhari was retained by his franchise Telugu Titans for a mammoth sum of Rs 1.29 crore after an intense bidding went between teams saw the poster boy of PKL enter the 1crore club within 15 seconds.

Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Tomar and Deepak Niwas Hooda were the other three who entered the prestigious 1 crore club.

Earlier, in the day Iran's Fazel Atrachali became the first player in the history of the league to enter the 1 crore club after he was fetched by U Mumba.

On day two of the auction, Prasanth Kumar Rai - who was grabbed by UP Yoddha for a whopping amount of Rs 79 - emerged as the top pick. Chandran Ranjit (Rs 61.25 Lakh) attracted second highest bid on day two.

Here is the list of players who were bought during the auction:

Day 1

Indian Players:

1. Ran Singh - Bengal Warriors - Rs 43 lakh

2. Manjeet Chillar - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 58 lakh

3. Deepak Niwas Hooda - Jaipur Pink Panther - Rs 1.15 crore

4. Kuldeep Singh - Patna Pirates - Rs 22 lakh

5. Sandeep Dhul - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 66 lakh

6. Mohit Chillar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 58 lakh

7. Surender Nada - Haryana Steelers - Rs 75 lakh

8. Darshan J - Tamil Thailavas - Rs 28 lakh

9. Jeeva Kumar - UP Yoddhas - Rs 45 lakh

10. Parvesh Bhainswal - Gujarat Fortunegiants - Rs 35 lakh

11. Shrikanth Jadhav - UP Yoddhas - Rs 37 lakh

12. Nitin Tomar - Puneri Paltan - Rs 115 crore

13. Anup Kumar - Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 35 lakh

14. Wazir Singh - Haryana Steelers - Rs 20 lakh

15. Rishank Devadiga - UP Yoddhas - Rs 1.11 crore

16. K Prapanjan - Gujarat Forutnegiants - Rs 38 lakh

17. Pawan Kumar - Dabangg Delhi - Rs 20 lakh

18. Sukesh Hegde - Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 28 lakh

19. Kashiling Adake - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 32 lakh

20. Rahul Chaudhari - Telugu Titans - Rs 1.29 crore

21. Monu Goyat - Haryana Steelers - Rs 1.51 crore

Overseas Players:

1. Fazel Atrachali - U Mumba - Rs 1 crore

2. Jang Kun Lee - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh

3. Abozar Mighani - Telugu Titans - Rs 76 lakh

4. Zia ur Rahman - Bengal Warriors - Rs 33 lakh

5. Hadi Tajik - U Mumba - Rs 11 lakh

6. Dong Ju Hong - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 8 lakh

7. Taedok Eom - Patna Pirates - Rs 11.4 Lakh

8. Abolfazl Maghsodlou - U Mumba - Rs 21.75 lakh

9. Khomsan Thongkham - Dabangg Delhi - Rs 8 lakh.

Day 2 (Indian Players only):

Jasvir Singh sold to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 12 Lakh. He was part of Jaipur Pink Panthers till the fifth season.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan sold to U Mumba for a price of 46 Lakh. Puneri Paltan do not use the FBM.

Viraj Landge retained by Dabangg Delhi for Rs 25 Lakh by using FBM. U Mumba left sulking.

Satpal sold to Dabang Delhi for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Sagar Krishna retained by UP Yoddha Rs 14.25 Lakh.

Dabang Delhi get Vishal Mane with a bid of Rs 45 Lakh.

Baldev Singh bought by Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Rajguru goes to U Mumba for the base price of 12 Lakhs.

Joginder Narwal sold to Dabang Delhi for a bid of Rs 33 Lakh.

Sunil sold to Tamil Thalaivas for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Ravi Kumar purchased by Puneri Paltan using the FBM card to get him from Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 16 Lakh.

Rohit Rana sold to U Mumba for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Sachin Shingade goes to Haryana Steelers for a price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Raider Vikash Khandola will stay with Haryana Steelers via FBM card. Steelers retain him at Rs 47 Lakh.

Vinodh Kumar sold to U Mumba for a bid of Rs 22.25 Lakh.

Mahesh Goud goes to Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Prashanth Kumar Rai goes to UP Yoddha for a huge bid of Rs 79 Lakh after an intense bidding battle.

Darshan Kadian is back to U Mumba for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Surender Singh is sold to Patna Pirates for Rs 12.25 Lakh.

Dabang Delhi get Chandran Ranjit for the bid of Rs 61.25 Lakh.

Surjeet Singh bought by Tamil Thalaivas for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Shabeer Bapu goes to Dabang Delhi for the price of Rs 15.5 Lakh.

Ajay Kumar goes to the Gujarat Fortunegiants for the price of Rs 25 Lakh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers use the FBM card for Selvamani K for Rs 15 Lakh.

Puneri Paltan get Deepak Kumar Dahiya at the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

R Sriram is bought by U Mumba for the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Tushar Patil sold to Patna Pirates for a bid of Rs 20 Lakh.

Rajesh Narwal sold to Dabang Delhi for the price of Rs 16 Lakh.

Bengal Warriors get Vittal Meti for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Mahesh Maruti Magdum goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Narender sold to UP Yoddha for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Bhupender Singh goes to Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Jawahar Vivek K bought by Bengaluru Bulls at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Anil Kumar sold to Dabang Delhi for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Sandeep goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

C Manoj Kumar will be playing Telugu Titans as he goes there for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Vinod Kumar will give his services to Puneri Paltan for the price of Rs 20.2 Lakh.

Mahendra Dhaka goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Bajirao Hodage goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for the price of Rs 14.6 Lakh.

Vijin Thangadurai goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 8.4 Lakh.

Adinath Gavali will don the U Mumba jersey as he's bought for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Vikas Kale goes to Patna Pirates as he's sold for Rs 27.4 Lakh.

Ruturaj Koravi goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants for the price of Rs 30.4 Lakh.

Sachin Vittala goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 20 Lakh.

Sachin Kumar sold to UP Yoddha for the price of Rs 19.2 Lakh.

Category C Players:

Sanket Chavan goes to the Telugu Titans for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Nitesh BR goes to the Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Nitin Mavi sold to UP Yoddha for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Rohit Kumar Chaudhari sold to UP Yoddha for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Shubham Palkar goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Parvesh is picked up by Puneri Paltan for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Gangadhari Mallesh bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Pawan Kumar sold to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 52.8 Lakh.

Atul MS goes to Tamil Thalaivas for a price of Rs 9.2 Lakh.

Vikas Jaglan goes to Patna Pirates for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Amit Kumar sold to Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Siddharth Sirish Desai sold to U Mumba for the whopping price of Rs 36 Lakh.

Arjun Deshwal is bought by U Mumba for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Sunil Siddhgavali sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Akshay Jadhav bought by Puneri Paltan at his base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Manjeet goes to Patna Pirates for the big price of Rs 20.4 Lakh.

Abhishek Singh goes to U Mumba after an intense bidding war at a price of Rs 42.8 Lakh.

Anil Kumar bought by Tamil Thalaivas at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Anand V picked by Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Kamal Kishor Jat sold to Dabang Delhi for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Anil is picked by Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Amit Nagar goes to Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Rakesh Narwal goes to Bengal Warriors for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Anand Patil goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Amit is picked up by UP Yoddha for Rs 8 Lakh.

Amit Sharma is sold to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 8 Lakh.

D Gopu goes to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 8 Lakh.

Rakesh Singh Kumar picked up by Telugu Titans for Rs 12 Lakh.

Shiva Ramakrishna sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers at his base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Rohit Baliyan is picked up by U Mumba for Rs 12 Lakh, his base price.

K Jayaseelan is picked up by Tamil Thalaivas at the base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Raju Lal Choudary goes to Bengaluru Bulls at the price of Rs 8.8 Lakh.

Ravinder Pahal goes to Dabang Delhi at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Siddharth has been picked by Dabang Delhi at his base price of Rs 12 Lakh.

Abhinandan Chandel sold to Tamil Thalaivas at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Mahender Reddy goes to Telugu Titans at his base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Bhanu Pratap Tomar picked by UP Yoddha for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Dharmender goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants at the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Rohit is bought by Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Jasmer Gulia goes to Bengaluru Bulls for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Yogesh Hooda sold to Dabang Delhi for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Ashish Chokkar picked up by Bengal Warriors at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Vijay Kumar goes to Patna Pirates at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Manoj Dhull sold to Bengal Warriors at the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Ravinder Kumar goes to Patna Pirates for the base price of Rs 8 Lakh.

Category D:

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary sold to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 5.6 Lakh.

Armaan goes to Telugu Titans for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Prateek sold to Haryana Steelers for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Vimal Raj V bought by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 5 Lakh.

Vishav Chaudhary sold to UP Yoddha for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Bajrang picked by Puneri Paltan for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Amit Singh sold to Haryana Steelers for Rs 5 Lakh.

Anuj Kumar picked by Telugu Titans for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Deepak goes to Telugu Titans for Rs 5 Lakh.

Anand Tomar goes to Haryana Steelers for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.

Yashwant Bishnoi picked by the Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 5 Lakh.

Bhuvneshwar Gaur sold to Haryana Steelers for the base price of Rs 5 Lakh.