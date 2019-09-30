Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengal Warriors defeat table-toppers Dabang Delhi 42-33

Maninder opened the account for Bengal Warriors by taking out Vishal Mane in the first raid of the game. But, Ravinder Pahal's quick dash ensured he found himself on the bench in his next raid.

Despite leading 3-1 in the early exchanges of the match, Dabang Delhi K.C. lost control of the game when Sukesh Hegde got two touch points for Bengal Warriors. Rinku Narwal's two tackles and consecutive successful raids from Mohammad Nabibaksh and Maninder Singh meant they inflicted the first All-Out of the game as the scoreline read 13-6 in their favour.

Naveen Kumar brought Dabang Delhi K.C. back in the game when he got two points each in his next raids to close down the gap. But, lack of communication between their defenders resulted in Delhi gifting away cheap points.

Soon, Bengal Warriors inflicted the second All-Out when Naveen got tackled and Sukesh Hegde took out Joginder Narwal in a one-on-one raid. The halftime scoreline read 25-14 in Bengal Warriors' favour.

As the second half began, Naveen Kumar and Maninder Singh traded blows for their respective sides but a combination tackle from the Bengal Warriors defenders took the former out. Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their shoddy defending as they crumbled like a pack of cards and got All-Out for the third time.

The Bengal Warriors built a mammoth 14-point lead but Maninder injured his left shoulder while conducting the raid and sat out for the remainder of the game.

Sensing his absence, Naveen Kumar trimmed the opposition manpower and the defenders kept their cool to inflict the first All-Out on Bengal Warriors. The lead got cut short to nine points but time was running out quickly for Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Bengal Warriors raiders utilized the luxury of time to the full extent as they clinched the tie.

Source: PKL Media