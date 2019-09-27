Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 112: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Gujarat Fortunegiants have not had an ideal run in the PKL season seven. In 18 matches that the Gujarat team have played so far, they have secured just five wins, while losing 11 matches and clinching one tie.

Their playoff chances look far fetched for they are languishing at the number 10 in the points table. They were badly bruised and battered by U Mumba in the previous game. In their last five games, they've lost four and played out a draw.

The Sunil Kumar-led team will be desperate for a turnaround. They will have their task cut out against Tamil Thalaivas - who are two rungs below Gujarat in the points table.

Skipper Sunil Kumar, who has led the defence this season with a total of 46 tackle points will need to come up with a match-winning show to tackle the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. The standout performer for the Gujarat team has been raider Rohit Gulia who has collected 100 raid points this season. Gulia has put on an all round show in the ongoing season.

With 84 points in 16 games, Sachin has also put on a decent show this season and the team will bank on him to come up with another good show in the upcoming tie.

Tamil Thalaivas Team News

On paper, the Ajay Thakur-led side possesses of some of the best names in the business but that didn't drive them a favourable result. The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last 12 games.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of UP Yoddha in the previous game and would be looking for a win against Gujarat side, who are also not going through the best of form.

Their playoffs chances look a distant dream now as they have lost 12 out of the 18 games, they have played. They have won just three, lost twelve.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has been largely ineffective. They have failed to perform as a team and are being let down in every department.

Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 113 raid points to his credit in 18 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Also, he isn't getting any support from the rest of the team mates.

Raider Ajith V has scored 89 points in 15 games and captain Ajay has 58 points from raids in 13 games. Manjeet Chhillar has 37 tackle points in 15 games and would be looking to pose some threat to Gujarat raiders. Defenders Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh would also be hoping to improve their performance in order to end their season on a positive note.

Starting 7s:

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

My Dream 11: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Rohit Gulia (A), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ankit (D).