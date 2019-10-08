Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 128: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Warriors are through to the playoffs while Thalaivas are out of the season and the latter would be playing for pride in their final game of this edition.

Bengal Warriors Team News

Bengal Warriors fielded a second-string side in their previous game against Patna Pirates and ended up on the losing side. But the second-ranked side in the points table would be looking to end their final league stage game with a win. Therefore, coach BC Ramesh would field a strong team on the mat against Thalaivas.

The Maninder Singh-led side must be upbeat with their strong performance so far and would be looking to beat Thalaivas.

Warriors have consolidated their position at the second spot in the points table. Warriors have been led brilliantly by their skipper Maninder Singh, who has 205 raid points in 20 games. He's only the second man in Pro Kabaddi history to score 150+ raid points in three successive campaigns.

While the skipper has led from the front, there have been other solid performers for the Bengal team. Defender Baldev Singh has enjoyed a decent season with 61 tackle points, while an all-round show from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (100 points in 20 games) has helped the team perform consistently.

The Warriors won 13 out of the 21 matches and even secured six consecutive wins. With 78 points, the Warriors are comfortably placed second on the points table.

Telugu Titans Team News

Tamil Thalaivas would be looking to claim another win and end the season on a confident note when they take on Bengal Warriors. Thalaivas defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last league game, who failed to make it to the playoffs would be looking for another win and end this season on a high.

The Chennai-based franchise defeated Pink Panthers in the last game to end the winless streak of 14 games. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and would be hoping to take some positives from this game.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, hasn't lived up to the expectations. The big names have failed badly to perform as a team and are being let down in every department.

Captain Ajay Thakur hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern and because of that, the team management has benched him. He didn't get any support from the rest of his teammates either and that has been the biggest disappointment for Thalaivas' fans.

Raider Ajith V has scored 117 points in 18 games while Rahul Chaudhari has 123 raid points in 21 games. Their defence has also been the weakest this season.

Starting 7s:

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sukesh Hedge (R).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

MyDream11: Rahul Chaudhari (R), Maninder Singh (A), Ajith V (R), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Ran Singh (A), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).