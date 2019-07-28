Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 16: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna registered their first win of the season after beating Telugu Titans in the last game which they won by a margin of 12 points. Facing Titans in Hyderabad, Patna Pirates performed as a team to outclass the hosts in every department of the game.

Jaideep was a rock for the Patna Pirates defence and kept brothers Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai quiet throughout the match. The match was billed as a clash between the two top raiders of the league and it was Pardeep Narwal who emerged on top in that battle as he scored 7 points.

Pardeep has picked up 17 raid points in the two games he's played. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Jang Kun Lee are also picking up their form.

Jaideep (7 tackle points), Hadi Oshtorak (5 points), Neeraj Kumar (4 points), Vikash Jaglan (3 ponts) are making Patna's defence pretty strong.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a shock defeat by a narrow one-point margin at the hands of Dabang Delhi. An uncharacteristic error from Manjeet Chhillar in the dying seconds cost Thalaivas badly. Despite the defeat, the Thalaivas look like a formidable unit with a strong defence and raiders who can win the match on their own.

Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bapu, and Ajay Thakur look in sublime form in the league and they pose a major threat to the opposition's defence. By pairing Rahul with Ajay, Thalaivas have increased the potency of their attack.

Rahul has 12 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 9 points. Manjeet and Mohit are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly and it will not be easy for the opposition raiders to breach them.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Himanshu (D).