Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 41: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Bengal Warriors: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

By
New Delhi, Aug 13: Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Bengal Warriors in match number 41 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at TransStadia, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (August 14).

Gujarat Fortune Giants have had an unmemorable start to their home leg. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, the Gujarat team has suffered back-to-back three defeats, with two coming at home, and they must be raring to go all guns blazing against Bengal Warriors.

First time they lost two successive matches at home. First it was against Tamil Thalaivas and then to Telugu Titans. Titans defeated Gujarat by a margin of 6 points to secure their first win of the season.

The bright spot against Telegu Titans was the performance of ace defender Parvesh Bhainswal. Bhainswal, with 7 tackle points, was instrumental in keeping Titans under check. But overall it was a forgettable outing for them in the defence as they could only muster 8 tackle points in comparison to Titans' 16.

The teammates will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence.

Rohit Gulia, Sachin, GB More, Sonu have been outstanding for their team in the raiding department. While Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, GB More would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous game to do well against Bengal. Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin are also lending helping hands in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: GB More (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Talking of Bengal Warriors, they have parked themselves third in the table with 20 points from six matches. Bengal Warriors played a thrilling tie against Telugu Titans in their previous encounter. Mohammad Nabibakhsh was Bengal Warriors' leading scorer with eight points in the match against Titans.

The Maninder Singh-led side would be looking to claim another win to continue their dominance in the top-half of the table. Maninder has recorded 50 raid points so far and the team would be hoping for the skipper to continue his form.

Overall, Bengal have secured 94 raid points so far in this campaign. Raider K Prapanjan (33 raid points in 6 games) and all-rounder Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (32 raid points in 6 games) providing support to their captain.

Defenders Baldev Singh (20 tackle points in 6 games), Rinku Narwal (15 tackle points in 6 games) and Jeeva Kumar (11 tackle points in 6 games) shoring up the backline.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Mohammad Taghi (R), Baldev Singh (D), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibaksh (all-rounder).

Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 19:42 [IST]
