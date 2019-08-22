Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 55: Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas would be aiming to produce their best effort against U Mumba in their final home-leg encounter. Thalaivas ended the Ahmedabad leg of the tournament with a win over hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants but their home leg hasn't been as impressive.

The Ajay Thakur-led sid is placed sixth in the leaders' board and they would be desperate to make an upward progression to keep their play-offs hopes alive. Out of the nine games, Thalaivas have won three, lost four matches, and two of their matches ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has done well for the new franchise but Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department. However, he's looked better in the last two games. Rahul has completed 900 raids in Pro Kabaddi history. He has 58 raid points to his credit in 9 games but one expects an even better performance from a five-star raider like Rahul.

Ajay has 40 points from raids in as many games. Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to continue his dominant run in this season. He has picked up 26 tackle points in seven games. Mohit Chhillar (24 tackle points), and Ran Singh (18 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Ajit (D).

In their last league encounter, Mumba were defeated by Haryana Steelers in a closely-fought contest. Rohit Baliyan has been doing well for U Mumba. Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Thalaivas, who are just one spot above them.

Mumba's defenders have made 69 successful tackles in 9 games but they would be hoping to be more alert. Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 106 successful raids from 359 total raids. Abhishek Singh (41 successful raid points in 7 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba.

Arjun Deshwal has 29 successful raid points from 8 games. Rohit Baliyan is their third best raider with 29 raid points from 9 games. Their main defender Surender Singh has picked up 25 tackle points from 9 games.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Baliyan (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajay Thakur (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Ran Singh (D), Ajit (D).