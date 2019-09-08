Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 82: UP Yoddha Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants had hammered UP Yoddha 44-19 when these two teams first met in the season. However, UP Yoddha have improved their game lately and would be aiming to seek revenge of the humiliating defeat earlier in the season.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have had a dismal show in this season of the league. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, Gujarat have suffered seven defeats and are placed eighth in the points table. Their last game ended in a tie against hosts Bengal Warriors but they must be pretty happy with their efforts against an in-form team. They must take a lot of confidence from that game and look to defeat UP Yoddha, who are making an upward curve.

The teammates will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence. Coach Manpreet will have to come up with a concrete plan to get to the winning ways.

Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 67 raid points in 13 games while Sachin comes second on the list with 54 points in 11 games. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 32 points in the raid from 12 games.

Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders have been a major let down this season and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them. In the defence, the team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil Kumar (35 tackle points in 13 games) and Parvesh (31 tackle points in 13 games). Raider GB More has been the third-best in Gujarat's defence with 17 tackle points in 12 games.

Rest of the defenders will have to put up an improved show in the second half of the league stage if Gujarat wishes to do well in the second phase of the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

UP Yoddha might have ended on the losing side when these two teams met in the first half of the league stage but they have regained their form now. Coach Jasveer Singh's boys are coming from three back-to-back wins against Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors and must be upbeat with their performance.

They are present at the seventh spot in the points table and Nitesh Kumar & Co. would be eager to keep the momentum going. Defender Sumit has a total of 43 tackle points in 13 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 35 tackle points in as many games.

Other defenders Ashu Singh and Amit are also contributing but the raiders will have to pull up their socks and compliment the defence if they are looking for a turn around in the season around.

UP's attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat (43 points from 9 games), who hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage. Shrikant Jadhav (72 points in 13 games) is their top raider while Surender Singh (26 points from 10 games) is the third-best. Rishank Devadiga (19 points from 9 games) has made a little contribution to the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Gulia (R), Shrikanth Jadhav (R), Monu Goyat (R), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Pankaj (A).