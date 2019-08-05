Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi look to end Jaipur Pink Panthers streak

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After winning their first three matches, Delhi suffered their first defeat of the campaign to Gujarat Fortunegiants on August 1. So, they will now look to get back to winning ways with an impressive display against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The task is easier said then done as Delhi will be up agasint, Pink Panthers, who are the only side that remain unbeaten this season. The Jaipur side added to their three wins with a comprehensive win over Patna Pirates last time out and will look to maintain their winning streak on Monday.

With a victory on their mind, Delhi will pin their hopes on raiding unit which posseses Naveen Kumar, who has 41 raid points, including 3 Super 10s. He will be supported in attack by Chandran Ranjit, who has had a mixed bag so far this season despite scoring 21 raid points.

In defence, Delhi will be look to captain Joginder Narwal to lead the way along with Iranian Saeid Ghaffari. The team also have experienced defenders Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal in their ranks. And, of course they also have all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, who is yet to bring out his A-Game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are led by Deepak Hooda, who has spearheaded the side's raiding department with poise and class. He is well complimented by two deadly Corners, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull, who have setup to shut out the best opposition offence on their day.

Besides the aforementioned three, the Season 1 champions also boast some genuine game-changers like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Narwal, who can come into their own and take games away from the opposition at crucial junctures.

