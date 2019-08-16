English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Gujarat Fortunegiants meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in final home clash

By
Gujarat Fortunegiants hope to end home leg on high (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Gujarat Fortunegiants hope to end home leg on high (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Ahmedabad, August 16: After five successive defeats, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back to winning ways when they meet Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the EKA Arena by Trans Stadia in Ahmedabad on Friday (August 16).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Gujarat Fortunegiants have lost all their matches at home so far and will be hoping to finish the leg with a positive result against an in-form side. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be confident after their win over Puneri Paltan on Thursday (August 15) and can go to the top of the table with another victory.

After getting off the blocks with thee wins in a row, Gujarat Fortunegiants, who have lost just seven matches over the past two seasons, find themselves in an uncharacteristic slump in form.

While their form has been worrisome, their average margin of defeat over the past four matches has been a paltry four points, reaffirming coach Manpreet Singh's assessment that the team may just be in need of a win to get their season back on track.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence has been at its stellar best and is averaging over 10 tackle points so far. The raiding unit has also done well in certain matches but has lacked the consistency of the past two campaigns.

Star raider Sachin Tanwar, in particular, has struggled to hit the heights that he did in Season 5 and 6 and is averaging just five raid points. However, when Sachin fires, Gujarat Fortunegiants look a completely different outfit and if the raider can kickstart his campaign against Jaipur Pink Panthers, the home side may just find that elusive win in Ahmedabad.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile, showcased that they are among the frontrunners for the semi-finals this season with a clinical display against Puneri Paltan last night. They have lost just one of their six fixtures so far and have won the remaining five matches, placing them third on the table, level on points with second-placed Bengal Warriors, who have played a game more.

Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has led the team by example and has scored 50 raid points in his six outings so far. However, the star of the team has undoubtedly been Left Corner Sandeep Dhull, who leads the league in tackle points with 27.

Dhull, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' defensive unit, has been spectacular this season and are currently averaging 11.33 tackle points per game, making them the second highest-scoring defence in the league.

With the offence in such terrific shape and the defence playing at an elite level, Jaipur Pink Panthers are among the league's best teams at the moment and will hope to continue their outstanding start to the campaign.

The head-to-head record is 5-1 in the home side's favour, but this time they will be up against an in-form side. Who will come out on top? Gujarat Fortungiants or Jaipur Pink Panthers? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRL 267/10 (93.2) vs NZL 249
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue