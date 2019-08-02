English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: U Mumba look to end Gujarat Fortunegiants streak

By
U Mumba look to end home leg on a high (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Mumbai, August 2: U Mumba will look to wrap up their home leg in Pro Kabaddi Season 7 with a much-needed victory over a strong Gujarat Fortunegiants outfit when they face off at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (August 2).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After suffering a loss in their previous match, hosts U Mumba will look to bounce back against an unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants, who will look to add another win to their record.

With just two wins in five, it's been a hot and cold start for the Season 2 champions U Mumba, led by Fazel Atrachali will look to gain some momentum as the season progresses and will be keen to get that started in their last home match.

To do that, U Mumba will pin their hopes on raiding trio of Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan and rookie Arjun Deshwal, who will need to be at their very best to score points against a solid Gujarat Fortunegiants defence, while Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh will look to keep things airtight in defence.

The unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, have been impressive so far and have won all of their three matches this season and are fresh off a win over Dabang Delhi. Led by Manpreet Singh, Fortunegiants possess a well-balanced unit with solid offence and defence.

The defensive unit, led by captain Sunil Kumar, have been in scintillating form. Sunil's brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, too, have stood out this campaign and have provided good support to their skipper.

In More G B, Sachin Tanwar and all-rounder Rohit Gulia, Gujarat Fortunegiants have a very capable raiding unit which can trouble any defence on their day. The key to their success, however, has been down to their ability to work as a team and contribute at crucial junctures.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
