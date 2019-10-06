Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: UP Yoddha look to extend winning-streak against Puneri Paltan

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While UP Yoddha look to move up in the PKL 2019 points table with a win, Puneri Paltan look to end their final game of the season with a victory.

In their last game, UP sealed their play-off spot at home with a victory over a second string Dabang Delhi side and will hope to build on their home-leg opener result.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, come into Sunday's game on the back of a win over Telugu Titans and they will look to end the season on a high.

However, they will be wary of the reverse fixture result as they were well beaten by a UP Yoddha side. In fact, it was that result which galvanized the Yoddhas to go on a winning streak to reach the play-off spot. So, the home side will be even more confident heading into tonight's game.

With a win in their first home leg match of the season, UP Yoddha will be eager to continue their positive momentum. Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav are in good form at the moment and will be UP Yoddha's biggest threat on Sunday.

Surender Gill and Rishank Devadiga are two more options the hosts can fall back upon in attack, if needed. On the defensive front, skipper Nitesh Kumar will be looking to organise his troops and neutralise Puneri Paltan's raiders. Sumit, who's their leading Tackle Points scorer this season, will also have a major role to play along with Ashu Singh.

After a win in their last game, Puneri Paltan will be looking to continue their winning ways. Despite being out of the running for a playoffs spot, Anup Kumar's men produced a memorable performance last time around that saw them beat Telugu Titans in the highest-scoring match in vivo Pro Kabaddi history.

They will be hoping for a similar display against Haryana Steelers and will need the likes of Manjeet and Surjeet Singh to spearhead the offence and defence, respectively. Manjeet, who has been excellent in defence as well, is their leading raid points scorer this year.

He will be hoping for support from the likes of Sushant Sail and Pankaj Mohite, who has been another bright spark for them this year. In defence, Puneri Paltan will need Balasaheb Jadhav and Sagar Krishna to also make their presence along with their skipper Surjeet.

