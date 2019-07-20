Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 4: Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, July 20: In match number four of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, Tamil Thalaivas will start their campaign against Telugu Titans at Gachibowly Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday (July 21). All the teams will be facing each other twice in a double round-robin format in the Hyderabad-leg.
Telugu Titans - who went for a major overhaul during the auction for the seventh season - would be looking to start their campaign with a bang and set the tone for a dominating season. Telugu Titans released their star raider Rahul Chaudhari this season but bought another star raider in Siddharth Desai - who was awarded the debutant of season 6.
Desai set the PKL mat on fire with his exploits in the last season for U Mumba and team management would be hoping for a similar stellar show from their most expensive player. In Farhad Milaghardan they have a strong all-rounder while Vishal Bhardwaj - team's captain - and Abozar Mohajermighani will give even the best of raiders a run for their money.
Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Amit Kumar (R), Suraj Desai (R), Abozar Mighani (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (defender/c), C. Arun (all-rounder), Farhad Milaghardan.
Until last season, Rahul Chaudhari was the star raider of Telugu Titans but this time his loyalties have been switched to Tamil Thalaivas. The five-star raider would be looking to kickstart the new season on a confident note for a new franchise. He will he complemented by another star raider Ajay Thakur on the mat. Presence of seasoned campaigners Shabeer Bappu (raider), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), and Ran Singh (all-rounder) makes Thalaivas a dominant side.
Defender Mohit Chhillar and Milad Sheibak would be aiming to make Thalaivas' a dominant force in the defence.
Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bappu (R), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (defender), Milad Sheibak (defender).
Captain: Rahul Chaudhari
Vice Captain: Siddharth Desai.