Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 4: Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans - who went for a major overhaul during the auction for the seventh season - would be looking to start their campaign with a bang and set the tone for a dominating season. Telugu Titans released their star raider Rahul Chaudhari this season but bought another star raider in Siddharth Desai - who was awarded the debutant of season 6.

Desai set the PKL mat on fire with his exploits in the last season for U Mumba and team management would be hoping for a similar stellar show from their most expensive player. In Farhad Milaghardan they have a strong all-rounder while Vishal Bhardwaj - team's captain - and Abozar Mohajermighani will give even the best of raiders a run for their money.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Amit Kumar (R), Suraj Desai (R), Abozar Mighani (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (defender/c), C. Arun (all-rounder), Farhad Milaghardan.

Until last season, Rahul Chaudhari was the star raider of Telugu Titans but this time his loyalties have been switched to Tamil Thalaivas. The five-star raider would be looking to kickstart the new season on a confident note for a new franchise. He will he complemented by another star raider Ajay Thakur on the mat. Presence of seasoned campaigners Shabeer Bappu (raider), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), and Ran Singh (all-rounder) makes Thalaivas a dominant side.

Defender Mohit Chhillar and Milad Sheibak would be aiming to make Thalaivas' a dominant force in the defence.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bappu (R), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (defender), Milad Sheibak (defender).

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari

Vice Captain: Siddharth Desai.