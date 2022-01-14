Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Mumbai are desperately seeking inspiration with raider V Ajith Kumar injured and will hope their experienced defence step up against Warriors' Maninder Singh at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

U Mumba have looked confused without their injured raider Ajith Kumar. Abhishek Singh has struggled to shoulder the raiding responsibilities while captain Fazel Atrachali has been hesitant to make the tackles.

Without Ajith, it is clear that U Mumba's best shot at winning the match will be through their defence. Fazel and Rinku in the corners should be allowed to go for the tackle even if there will be a few mistakes. And the covers should be told to be ready for the corners to make their moves.

U Mumba - who are placed fifth on the points table - lost to Puneri Paltan by a margin of 19 points in their previous game but they would be looking to move past it and start afresh.

In Maninder Singh, they face an incredibly strong raider who won't be easy to tackle. But if they do, Bengal will have very little to offer in attack.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh hasn't looked his usual best while Akash Pikalmunde will need more time on the mat to find his rhythm. But Bengal Warriors impressed in their defence with Ran Singh back after a long injury layoff. His confidence seemed to have rubbed off on right corner Abozar Mighani as well.

The defending champions will need to ensure there are no slip-ups against a Mumbai side to ensure they stay on track for a playoff spot by the end of the season.

Bengal Warriors are placed ninth in the points table with 22 points. The defending champions have won four of their nine games and lost five of them.

Dream11 Starting 7s

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Prathap S, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal.

MyDream11 Starting 7: Maninder (captain) (Raider - BEN), Akash Pikalmunde (vice captain) (Raider - BEN), Rinku (Defender - MUM), Mohammad Nabibaksh (All-rounder - BEN), Rinku Narwal (defender - BEN), Fazel Atrachali (defender - MUM), Abozar Mighani (All-rounder - BEN)

Match Details

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Date and start time: Saturday (January 15) at 9:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar