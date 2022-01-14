Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

The Bulls outclassed Dabang Delhi KC in their previous encounter and will be looking to sustain the momentum against a Giants team, who have just 2 wins in 8 games this season. Bengaluru Bulls, who are in second position, have won 6 of their 9 games so far.

While Bulls defeated Delhi 61-22 in their last match, Gujarat Giants got the better of a struggling Telugu Titans side with a 40-22 win, but they are still in the 11th position on the points table.

Bengaluru skipper Pawan Sehrawat scored 27 points in their thrashing of Delhi and will be looking to do the same against a struggling Giants defence.

Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh had both his experienced corners Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak missing in Gujarat's previous match but will be hoping his experienced team can find answers to Pawan's dominance.

Rakesh Sangroya has been one of the emerging raiders of the tournament and he will once again be expected to shoulder the raiding responsibilities for the Giants. Mahendra Rajput also had a good outing against the Telugu Titans and that should win him a place in the starting 7.

Bengaluru Bulls' 39-point victory against Delhi was the second biggest win in the history of PKL but coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat perhaps missed a trick by not giving his secondary raiders more opportunities.

The likes of Chandran Ranjit and Bharat could have scored more points to gain confidence for the long season ahead. It will be interesting to see how they perform against a defence that is likely to send Pawan to the dugout a lot.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Gujarat Giants: Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Sumit Malik, Rakesh Sangroya, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Girish Maruti Ernak

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Aman, Mayur Kadam

MyDream11 Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (captain) (Raider - BLR), Rakesh Sangroya (vice captain) (All-rounder - GUJ), Parvesh Bhainswal (Defender - GUJ), Mahender Singh (Defender - BLR), Chandran Ranjit (Raider - BLR), Sunil Kumar (All-rounder - GUJ), Saurabh Nandal (Defender - BLR)

Match Details

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date and start time: Friday (January 14) at 8:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar