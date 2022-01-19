Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Tips

Both Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas head into the match on the back of tied contests. Giants tied 24-24 with U Mumba, while Thalaivas tied 31-31 with in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers in their recent outing in PKL season 8.

With 3 wins, 2 defeats and 5 ties for 30 points in 10 matches, Thalaivas occupy the seventh position in the PKL 2021-22 points table, while Giants sit three places below in tenth with 23 points in 10 matches following 2 wins, 5 defeats and 3 ties.

PKL 2021-22 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Tamil Thalaivas will pin their hopes on their defence led by Surjeet Singh and their raiding duo of Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar. They may be without the relaible K Prapanjan, who left the mat with injury in the previous match.

The Thalaivas defence will be further supported by Sagar, Sahil Singh and Mohit, while Bhavani Rajput will help in the raiding duties.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, will hope their strong defence puts in a good performance. Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak and Ankit are expected to start, while the experienced Iran all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak could also be called upon in crucial moments.

The raiding department will be led by Rakesh Sangroya, who had a poor outing last time out and was rescued by the performance by Rakesh Narwal and Ajay Kumar. The trio will now look to put on combined effort.

In the head-to-head battle, both Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas are even having won two games each in their four meetings so far in Pro Kabaddi League.

Dream11 Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Sangroya, Ajay Kumar, Parvesh Bhaisnwal, Sunil Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Rakesh Narwal, Ankit

MyDream11 Starting 7: Rakesh Sangroya (captain/All-rounder - GUJ), Manjeet (vice captain/Raider - CHE), Ajinkya Pawar (Raider - CHE), Sunil Kumar (All-rounder - GUJ), Surjeet Singh (Defender - CHE), Sahil Singh (Defender - CHE), Sagar (Defender - CHE)

Match Details

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Date and start time: Thursday (January 20) at 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar